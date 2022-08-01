Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Bytom has a total market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,996,988 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

