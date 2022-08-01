CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CalAmp news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CalAmp Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.