Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,258. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

