Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 356,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.