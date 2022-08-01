Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
Cansortium Company Profile
