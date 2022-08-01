Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

