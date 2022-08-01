Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,223. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

