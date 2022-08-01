CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,278,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

CareDx Stock Down 2.3 %

CDNA stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $89.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

