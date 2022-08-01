Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$206.55.

Cargojet stock opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$142.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.49. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$115.89 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.94.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.54%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

