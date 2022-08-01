Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $86.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley set a $114.00 target price on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.