Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.17.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.21. 37,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

