Cat Token (CAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $491.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $623,430.20 and approximately $491.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00255240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

