Catherine Kniker Sells 107 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $13,088.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catherine Kniker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Catherine Kniker sold 124 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,562.00.

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PTC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

