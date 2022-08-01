Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $157.42 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $157.42 million and $56.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,002.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

