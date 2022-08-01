Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

