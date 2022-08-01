Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.80 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Celestica by 76.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

