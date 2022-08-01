Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

