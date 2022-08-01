Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cepton Stock Performance
CPTN opened at $1.47 on Monday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
