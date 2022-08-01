Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Insider Activity

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.