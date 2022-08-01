Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Price Performance

Charlie’s stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.