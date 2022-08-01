Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.07.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GTLS traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.60. 16,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.62 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

