Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.07.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.43. 13,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10,891.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 167,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after acquiring an additional 113,892 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

