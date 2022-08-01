Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $655.68.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.10 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

