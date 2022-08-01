Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

