Chiliz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $518.48 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $883.57 million and $518.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

