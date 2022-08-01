China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of ZNH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 17,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Southern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

