Chord Energy (CHRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $6.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.73. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

