Christopher H. B. Mills Acquires 500,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,102,409.64).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

GLE stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £320.68 million and a P/E ratio of 857.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 536.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 608.13. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 490 ($5.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($10.46).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

