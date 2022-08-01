Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 112,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 156,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

