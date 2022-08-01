Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 216,487 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

