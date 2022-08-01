Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVII traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.83. 4,036,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

