CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CI Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 994,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 325,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

