Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.84

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 168742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Cielo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.51 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0041 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

