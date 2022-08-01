Civic Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $154.05 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

