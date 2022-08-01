CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,184.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $1,184.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,323 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

