Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

BERY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

