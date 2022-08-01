Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,530 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,530 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

