Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

PTRA opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

