Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $262.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

