Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.