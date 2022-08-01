Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $302.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.