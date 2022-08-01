Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
