CoinLoan Reaches Market Cap of $35.78 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00078581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $35.78 million and $236,532.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

