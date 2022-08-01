Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 835,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,451,313. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

