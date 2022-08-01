Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $248.23 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

