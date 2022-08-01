Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.67. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

