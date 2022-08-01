Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Exelon stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

