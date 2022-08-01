Community Bank N.A. Has $605,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

