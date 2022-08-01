Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

