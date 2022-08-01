Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BHP Group stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

