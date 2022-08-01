Community Bank N.A. Sells 340 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ED opened at $99.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

